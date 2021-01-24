Texas Game Wardens seize 5 ducks, issue multiple citations in Trinity County

TRINITY COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Texas Game Wardens seized five wood ducks after several hunters were found to be hunting waterfowl over bait in Trinity County.

On Jan. 23, the hunters also admitted to placing the bait several days before their hunt. Multiple citations were issued and according to the Texas Game Wardens, civil restitutions are pending.

The Texas Game Wardens also posted baiting regulations. Anyone who exposes and deposits, distributing or scattering of salt, grain or other feed that could serve as a lure or attraction for migratory game birds to, on or over areas where hunters are attempting to take them is against federal law.

Hunters are responsible for knowing whether an area is baited or not.

