Texas grand jury hands up 16 charges against woman accused of sending Trump ricin

This photo provided by the Hidalgo County (Texas) Sheriff’s Office, showing the booking photo of Pascale Ferrier. Ferrier, accused of mailing a package containing ricin to the White House, included a threatening letter in which she told President Donald Trump to “give up and remove your application for this election.” That’s according to court papers filed Sept. 22. Pascale Ferrier was arrested on Sept. 20 at the New York-Canada border (Hidalgo County (Texas) Sheriff’s Office, via AP)

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (AP/KETK) – A Texas grand jury handed up 16 counts against a Canadian woman accused of mailing packages with the deadly poison ricin to the White House and several law enforcement agencies in the Lone Star State.

53-year-old Pascale Ferrier, of Montreal, is in federal custody in Washington D.C. She is expected to appear before a Brownsville judge at a later date, according to an AP report.

In September, Ferrier pleaded not guilty to making threats against President Donald Trump by mailing a package containing ricin to the White House after she was arrested at the U.S.-Canada border. A federal judge in New York denied her release on bail.

Ferrier is also alleged to have sent ricin to six detention centers and law enforcement agencies in the Rio Grande Valley in Texas. No one was reported injured by her mailings.

In her package, she called Trump “The Ugly Tyrant Clown” and directed him to withdraw from the 2020 election. The delivery never made it to the White House.