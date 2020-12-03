Texas inmate uses fire extinguisher to break out of jail, captured 20 minutes later

FORT WORTH, Texas (KETK) – A Texas inmate used a fire extinguisher and a hose to escape jail before being quickly recaptured.

The Tarrant County Sheriff’s Office said that 39-year-old Jeremiah Stevenson used the items to bust out of a fifth-floor window at the Lon Evans Corrections Center in Fort Worth. at 3:40 a.m. on Tuesday.

Stevenson was captured about 20 minutes after he escaped. Authorities say he was injured during the breakout attempt and was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

Stevenson was being held at the county jail on charges of aggravated robbery, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, evading arrest or detention and indecent exposure.

The sheriff’s office says he is now expected to face additional charges related to his escape attempt.