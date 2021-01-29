Texas K-9 officer sniffs out meth hidden in truck worth $45 million

DENTON, Texas (KETK) – A Texas K-9 officer helped lead officers to the biggest drug bust in the department’s history.

Federal agents announced that an 18-wheeler was pulled over in Denton County and the officer sniffed out drugs underneath a fake floor.

Inside was nearly 2,000 pounds of meth that are valued at $45 million.

The drugs were split onto 633 different packages.

Officials said that the meth was smuggled across the U.S. Mexican border by traffickers working with the Jalisco “New Generation Cartel.”