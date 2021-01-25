Texas man charged in Capitol riot tweeted ‘Assassinate AOC’

DALLAS (KETK/AP) – A Texas man that has been accused of taking part in the Capitol Hill riot earlier this month allegedly posted violent threats toward lawmakers, including a call to assassinate Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York.

Garrett Miller, 34, was arrested on Friday at his home in Richardson on five federal charges. Authorities allege in their arrest warrant that Miller posted photos and videos on his social media account that he was inside the Capitol during the January 6 insurrection.

According to AP, they called for violence and included a tweet that read “Assassinate AOC,” a reference to the liberal New York congresswoman.

Miller also threatened a Capitol Hill police officer, writing that he wanted to “hug his neck with a nice rope.”

After posting a photo on Facebook showing him inside the Capitol, Miller responded to a comment on the picture with: “just want to incriminate myself a little lol,” according to the affidavit. Ocastio-Cortez wrote on Friday about Miller’s arrest, saying:

“On one hand you have to laugh, and on the other know that the reason they were this brazen is because they thought they were going to succeed.” Rep. Ocasio-Cortez

Miller’s attorney, Clint Broden, said in an email to The Associated Press that Miller regrets the actions he took “in a misguided effort to show his support for former President Trump.”

“His social media comments reflect very ill-considered political hyperbole in very divided times and will certainly not be repeated in the future,” Broden said. “He looks forward to putting all of this behind him.”