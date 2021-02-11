Texas man charged with murder of Pennslyvania woman who was found on Interstate

MILTON, Pennsylvania (KETK/AP) – A Texas man was arrested in Connecticut and charged with the murder of a Pennsylvania woman who was found on the side of an Interstate.

28-year-old Tracy Rollins Jr. was arrested on Wednesday in Milldale and is accused of killing Rebecca Landrith, 47, of Virginia.

An AP report stated that authorities believe that Landrith was likely shot and killed elsewhere before her body was dumped on the side of the highway.

Landrith had recently traveled through parts of the Midwest, state police said, and she had ties to several states, including South Dakota and Utah.

Rollins is currently sitting in a Connecticut jail awaiting extradition to Pennsylvania.