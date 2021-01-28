Texas man charged with shooting deputy four times

HOUSTON (KETK/AP) – A Houston-area deputy is recovering from surgery after being shot four times on Wednesday after responding to a call of a suspicious person.
Two deputies approached the man late Tuesday night when the pan pulled a gun and started firing at them.
Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said that one deputy was hit four times with the most serious injuries to his hands.
The man accused of shooting the deputy was arrested after a manhunt that lasted several hours. He was identified as 37-year-old Moises Martinez was charged with two counts of aggravated assault against a public servant and a count of a felon in possession of a weapon.
According to an AP report, Martinez had been arrested for robbery and damaging two cars with rocks and had been identified as possibly being intellectually disabled.
