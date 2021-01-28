Texas man charged with shooting deputy four times

HOUSTON (KETK/AP) – A Houston-area deputy is recovering from surgery after being shot four times on Wednesday after responding to a call of a suspicious person.

Two deputies approached the man late Tuesday night when the pan pulled a gun and started firing at them.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said that one deputy was hit four times with the most serious injuries to his hands.

A few updates regarding the shooting of our deputies: Deputy Barragan remains hospitalized and stable.

Defendant Moises Martinez (10-27-83) was booked on the three open felony warrants, two charges of aggravated assault on a public servant and another felon in possession of a pic.twitter.com/Os2WSyCCwr — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) January 27, 2021

The man accused of shooting the deputy was arrested after a manhunt that lasted several hours. He was identified as 37-year-old Moises Martinez was charged with two counts of aggravated assault against a public servant and a count of a felon in possession of a weapon.

According to an AP report, Martinez had been arrested for robbery and damaging two cars with rocks and had been identified as possibly being intellectually disabled.