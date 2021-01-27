Texas man pleads guilty in plot to attack Trump tower, had child porn on his phone

SAN ANTONIO (KETK) – A Texas man pleaded guilty on Monday to terror and child porn charges after authorities accused him of plotting attacks on Trump Tower in New York City and the White House.

22-year-old Jaylyn Christopher Molina, of Cost, was charged with conspiracy to provide support to a designated foreign terrorist organization. The plotting with another man, Kristopher Sean Matthews, began in May 2019.

According to an AP report, while President Donald Trump was in office, the pair had discussed traveling to Syria to fight with the Islamic State group or carrying out attacks at Trump Tower, the White House, the New York Stock Exchange or the headquarters of federal law enforcement agencies, according to court records.

Prosecutors said that they found image of child pornography on Molina’s phone while they were executing a search warrant.

Matthews, a South Carolina native, pleaded guilty in November and will be sentenced in March. Molina is set to receive his sentence on April 22.

They both face 20 years in prison for the terror charge and Molina faces an additional 20 years for the child porn charge.