Texas Proud Boy member arrested as part of U.S. Capitol riot

A screenshot from the live stream where Daniel Goodwyn was seen inside the Capitol. (Photo: Department of Justice)

DENTON, Texas (KETK) – A Texas man who is a self-proclaimed “Proud Boy” member was arrested on Friday in connection to the Capitol Hill riot back in January, according to the FBI.

Daniel Goodwyn, 32, from Denton County, was charged with knowingly entering a restricted building and violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds.

The riot occurred back on January 6 while a joint session of Congress was certifying the 2020 presidential election results. The Proud Boys is a violent extremist group at the center of the Capitol Hill riot.

In a criminal complaint released on Tuesday, Goodwyn was captured on a live stream wearing dark sunglasses, a MAGA hat, and a tan jacket. He was seen being directed out of the building by a U.S. Capitol Police officer and Goodwyn called him an “oathbreaker.”

An FBI agent was tipped off by one of Goodwyn’s “associates” and sent Instagram message screenshots. The associate asked if the rioters were actually Antifa members pretending to be Trump supporters.

The FBI included this Instagram message screenshot in the criminal complaint against Daniel Goodwyn.

Goodwyn responded, saying “Tell your dad if he doesn’t want his guns I can find some folks who will.” He also posted on his own Instagram story, “I didn’t break or take anything but I went inside for a couple minutes.”

It is not clear from the documents or online records when Goodwyn will go before a judge.

A screenshot of Daniel Goodwyn’s Instagram story where he admits to going inside the Capitol. (Photo: Department of Justice)

Goodwyn had also posted on social media soon after the election in November to “Stand back and stand by!” The phrase was said by former President Trump in a debate against then-candidate Joe Biden.

Two East Texas defendants were recently transferred from their respective jail cells back to Washington.

Ryan Nichols, 30 of Longview and Alex Harkrider, 32 of Carthage, will be held in custody without bail until their trials.

Nichols was previously held in the Smith County Jail and Harkrider in the Gregg County Jail. They were charged with:

Conspiracy and Unlawful Entry with a Dangerous Weapon

Violent Entry or Disorderly Conduct

Civil Disorder

Assaulting a Federal Officer Using a Deadly or Dangerous Weapon

Aiding and Abetting

A detention hearing and preliminary examination and identity hearing was held on Jan. 22 at 1:30 p.m. for Nichols before Judge K. Nicole Mitchell. A detention hearing and preliminary examination was also held on the same day for Harkrider.

Moreover, a 20-page Department of Justice arrest warrant lists out in great detail how the two planned on storming the Capitol for weeks and how they posted several times to social media bragging about the riot.

Nichols and Hawkrider had allegedly planned to go to D.C for a “second revolution” two weeks before the attack.