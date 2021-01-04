Texas teenager accused of beating mother to death

MCKINNEY, Texas (KETK/AP) – A Texas teenager has been charged with murder and is accused of beating his mother to death on Sunday.

The father called McKinney police at 1 a.m. to the home just outside of Dallas. An AP report states that the victim was 50-year-old Stacy Ellen Barney.

Home security video allegedly captured the attack inside of the home. The boy was arrested, but his name has not been released due to the fact that he is a juvenile.

Authorities did not comment further on the investigation. It remains unclear what was the motive behind the attack.