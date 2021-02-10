Texas woman arrested after giving birth in toilet

CONROE, Texas (KETK) – A Texas woman was charged after giving birth in a toilet in September, according to the Conroe Police Department and our NBC affiliate KPRC.

33-year-old Denette Williams was arrested and accused of endangering a child.

Police said that Williams gave birth to a baby girl in the bathroom of her mother’s home. The baby’s father told investigators that he hears Williams screaming from another room, rushed in to help, and saw the baby in the toilet.

The man then called 911 and performed CPR on the baby. Police said that Williams and the baby were both taken to a hospital in The Woodlands.

Investigators said that Williams initially claimed that she was unaware of the pregnancy and thought she was having severe cramps due to menstruation.

However, police learned over the next several months that Williams had “several inconsistencies” about her knowledge of the pregnancy. She was arrested and is currently out on bond.

The child was born at 35 weeks and is in good condition.