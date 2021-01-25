Texas woman sentenced to 15 years in prison after selling pills that caused three overdose deaths

BEAUMONT, Texas (KETK) – A Vidor woman will spend the next fifteen years in federal prison after being sentenced for selling pills that caused the overdoses of three people.

Catherine Ardis, 62, pleaded guilty back in September to selling hydromorphone pills, which is normally used to treat severe, long-term pain.

Prosecutors presented in court that the investigation into Ardis and several others began back in June 2019 after three people died after purchasing the pills from her home.

Medical examination of the deceased persons determined that the victims died from poly-drug toxicity resulting from the use of hydromorphone pills, also referred to as Dilaudid.

“This case is a tragic reminder that the abuse of opioids and other prescription pills is just as deadly as illicit narcotics, and those who traffic in diverted pharmaceuticals are held equally responsible under the law. We hope that this case serves as a warning to those who illegally distribute pharmaceuticals or those who may abuse them.” DEA Special Agent in Charge, Steven S. Whipple.

This case was investigated by the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, Vidor Police Department, Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, Beaumont Police Department, Port Arthur Police Department, and prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Michael A. Anderson.