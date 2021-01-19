Theft caught on home camera, Kilgore PD asking for help identifying suspect

KILGORE, Texas (KETK) – The Kilgore Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect of a theft on Higginbotham Road last Wednesday.
A Ring doorbell camera caught someone in what appears to be a gray hoodie taking an item from a home and walking away.
Anyone with information on their identity is encouraged to contact Detective Joshua Sims at 903-218-6907 or joshua.sims@cityofkilgore.com, Gregg County Crimestoppers at 903-236-STOP, or text an anonymous tip to 847411+KILGORE+your tip. Refer to KPD Incidents # 2012-1096.
