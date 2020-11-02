Third arrest made in murder of Shreveport high school football player

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A third suspect wanted in connection to the fatal shooting of Shreveport high school football player Minnioni Jackson is now in custody.

Kenrick Dejuan Moore, 29, was identified in September as a suspect by Shreveport police in Jackson’s murder. According to booking records, Moore was arrested Friday night and booked into the Shreveport City Jail on a charge of second-degree murder. He has since been transferred to the Caddo Correctional Center, where he remains held on a $1 million bond.

Minnioni Jackson was driving along I-220 at North Market Street on August 26 when, according to witnesses, someone in a black SUV pulled up alongside the car and fired numerous shots. Jackson later died at the hospital.

La’Travion Anderson, 20, was arrested on September 7 and charged with second-degree murder and illegal possession of stolen firearms in connection with Jackson’s death. He remains held on a $500,000 bond. Kolby Moore, 20, turned himself in on a warrant for second-degree murder on September 9. He remains held on a $1 million bond.