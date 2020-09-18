Three arrested for church vandalism in Nacogdoches

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KETK) – Three suspects were arrested for church vandalism in Nacogdoches.

On June 1st the Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Department received a report of criminal mischief at a church located on FM 2112.

It was believed that the vandalism took place the night before on May 31st or the early morning hours.

The suspects entered the property and vandalized the worship center by painting profane and offensive language on the exterior of the building, a digital sign and other items belonging to the church.

The sheriff’s office received a break in the case when an arrest made last week on one of the suspects Joshua Shelton, 22, for assault family violence.

Shelton was interviewed by investigators after his arrest which he confessed to being involved in the vandalism.

Investigators also identified two more suspects during the investigation.

Both suspects were interviewed by investigators where they confessed to the crime.

All three suspects were arrested this week for the vandalism that occurred at the church.

Shelton, Garret Joseph Simms, 21, and Sydney Faye Fenton, 18, all from Nacogdoches, were booked into the Nacogdoches County Jail for Criminal Mischief of a worship center a state jail felony.