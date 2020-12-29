Three charged in Texarkana with trying to steal FedEx truck full of Christmas gifts

FILE – In this June 25, 2019, file photo, a FedEx delivery truck is loaded by an employee on the street in downtown Cincinnati. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)

TEXARKANA, Texas (KETK) – Texarkana police helped save Christmas for some this year by arresting three who tried to steal a FedEx truck full of gifts.

Just before Christmas, someone stole a FedEx truck full of gifts when the driver jumped out to deliver packages at a business in the 3100 block of New Boston Road, according to the department.

The FedEx driver called 911.

Minutes later, a passerby stopped the driver and said that the truck was abandoned behind a shopping center at New Boston and Robison Roads, the information said.

Several packages were missing from the back.

“It was just a couple minutes later that we got a suspicious circumstances call about packages being thrown out of a van as it was being driven down Blanton Street,” the information said. “After finding several FedEx packages laying on the side of the street, Officer Dacota Taylor located a van matching the description of the suspect vehicle in the FedEx vehicle theft parked in the 600 block of Blanton.”

When officers knocked on the door, two men inside slammed it shut when they saw it was police officers. “A woman then came out of the house with her children and said that the men who’d just come back with the van were in the house,” the information said.

According to police, one of the men locked himself in a bathroom and another hid in the attic.

“Inside their van, we found several more FedEx packages and new items that matched up to the empty boxes that we’d picked up from the side of the road a few blocks away,” the statement said.

Elijah Fitts, Noah Valdez and Roland Gipson were charged with unauthorized use of a vehicle and burglary of a vehicle. Gipson also was charged with possession of a controlled substance after officers found drugs in his pocket, the information said.