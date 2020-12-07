Three chased by Kilgore Police after stealing from ATM at Regions Bank

UPDATE (8:00 A.M.) – Kilgore police said the last suspect was a black male in all black clothing and was last seen running north on the trail system towards Stone.

The police found much of his clothing on the trail and learned that the suspects were part of an organized group out of Houston.

KILGORE, Texas (KETK) – Three thieves tried to steal from an ATM at Regions, according to the Kilgore Police Department.

Two of the suspects have been captured. The third male was seen on the ground near a golf course and walking trails.

The officers will search the area with drones. The Kilgore police don’t have a description, but asked that the public avoid the trail system while the search is ongoing.

The Kilgore police said they will give more details once they find them.

This story is developing. KETK will keep you updated as more information comes out.