Lufkin police identify three people injured in drive-by shooting

LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) – Lufkin police have identified the three people injured in a drive-by shooting in Lufkin.

The victims are Aubrey Lacey, 39, of Center; Kendrick Taylor, 39, of Lufkin; and Austan Patton, 31, of Lufkin.

The men told officers that they were hanging out with friends and family in the yard of a home when the drive-by shooting occurred around 11:20 p.m. in the 1500 block (corrected from 1100 block) of Culverhouse Street.

Two other men also at the gathering got into a verbal altercation and had walked out into the street when a white sedan drove by and someone fired rounds from the backseat. Witnesses said they could not tell who was in the vehicle due to the time of day and window tint.

Lacey, Taylor and Patton all suffered gunshot wounds to the lower extremities. They went by private vehicle to a local hospital.

Their injuries are not believed to be life threatening.

If you know anything about this shooting, please call Lufkin Police.