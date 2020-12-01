Three Tyler residents charged for Thanksgiving shooting spree that left one man dead

LAS VEGAS (KETK) – Three Tyler residents are in custody in Nevada for allegedly committing a series of random shootings on Thanksgiving that left one person dead.

According to an arrest report from Henderson, Nevada police, 25-year-old Kayleigh Nicole Lewis, Christopher McDonnell, 28, and Shawn McDonnell, 30, were charged for the attacks. The fourth shooting killed 22-year-old Kevin Menidola Jr. at a 7-Eleven.

After the shootings in Henderson, they were involved in a shootout with police in Arizona. Shawn was airlifted to a hospital after police shot him when he pointed a gun in their directions.

The report states that during several of the shootings, they pulled up next to drivers and opened fire. The exact crime scenes are as follows:

Crime Scene No. 1

Occurred around 12:37 a.m. on I-215 westbound near Valle Verde Drive off ramp. Two victims. Black car pulled up next to them and fired at their vehicle. No one was struck.

Crime Scene No. 2

Occurred around 12:40 a.m. on Auto Show Drive on the ramp to US 95. Victim was driving on Auto Show Drive attempting to get on the freeway when her car was struck by gunfire. She was not hurt.

Crime Scene No. 3

Occurred at Warm Springs near Cadence View Way. Victim was driving southbound on Warm Springs toward Cadence View when a dark-colored car pulled up next to him and fire at his vehicle. He was not struck.

Crime Scene No. 4

Occurred around 12:54 a.m. at the 7-Eleven on Lake Mead Parkway. Surveillance video and witnesses indicated a white female wearing a striped maroon jacket, black pants and dark discoloration under left eye and a white male wearing black, long-sleeve shirt and camouflage pants with possible tattoos on his face entered store. Handgun was discharged in the store parking lot, where four people were struck, including Mendiola, who died on-scene. The others were transported to the hospital. Three of the victims were inside vehicles, and the fourth in the store.

Crime Scene No. 5

Occurred at Lake Mead Parkway toward Lake Las Vegas. Black-colored sedan pulled up next to victims’ vehicle and gun was discharged at their vehicle. One victim was struck in the arm.