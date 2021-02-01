Tip leads to arrest of East Texas man wanted in multiple burglaries, 1 suspect still at large

MARSHALL, Texas (KETK) – An East Texas man is in custody after eluding police for the past two weeks and one suspect is still at large.

Eddie Tommy Hill, 19, was taken into custody Friday evening in Marshall after an arrest warrant was issued for him, accusing Hill of being involved in multiple burglaries on January 11 and 12.

Hill, who along with Larry Dewayne Pierce, Jr., was wanted in connection with these burglaries in Harrison and Panola Counties as well as on charges of engaging in organized criminal activity.

Pierce is still at large, but a third suspect, 19-year-old Coreyia Wilbert of Marshall, was arrested on Jan. 16, after she and the two men fled from deputies who were chasing them.

Larry Dewayne Pierce Jr. is still wanted by police. They are asking residents to keep their eyes open for them in the East Texas area. (Photo: Harrison County Sherriff’s Office)

Harrison County Sheriff Brandon Fletcher praised the efforts of law enforcement and the citizen who aided in the arrest, saying “This is a prime example of citizens assisting law enforcement and a cooperative effort between agencies.”

Hill was caught after a resident had seen him and recognized him from a police warning. Pierce still has not been arrested by police and they are asking residents to keep their eyes peeled.