Trailer stolen from East Texas Hardware parking lot in Kilgore

KILGORE, Texas (KETK) – A white, Chevrolet, long bed, single cab pick-up was caught on camera stealing a trailer from an East Texas Hardware.

Kilgore police is seeking the public’s help in identifying the owner and operator of the pick-up.

Anyone with information regarding their identify is encouraged to contact to contact Detective Joshua Sims at 903-218-6907 or joshua.sims@cityofkilgore.com.

You can also contact Gregg County Crimestoppers at 903-236-STOP or you can text your anonymous tip to 847411+KILGORE+your tip. Refer to KPD Incidents # 2012-1096.