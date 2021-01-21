Trinity County JP Hayne Huffman dies

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TRINITY, Texas (KETK) – Hayne Huffman, a justice of the peace in Trinity County, died Wednesday.

Huffman, who was 80, also served as the chief of the Trinity Volunteer Fire Department.

His funeral is set for 2:30 p.m. Sunday at Trinity Church of God, 359 E. Caroline St., Trinity. The service is under direction of Waller-Thorton Funeral Home.

“Trinity County Sheriff’s Office sends their deepest sympathy and sincerest condolences to the Huffman family,” said a posting on the department’s Facebook page. “We are asking for prayers for peace and comfort in the coming days for family and friends.”

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Don't Miss

Community Calendar

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

FOX51 Twitter & Facebook


KFXK Fox 51