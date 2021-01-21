Trinity County JP Hayne Huffman dies

TRINITY, Texas (KETK) – Hayne Huffman, a justice of the peace in Trinity County, died Wednesday.

Huffman, who was 80, also served as the chief of the Trinity Volunteer Fire Department.

His funeral is set for 2:30 p.m. Sunday at Trinity Church of God, 359 E. Caroline St., Trinity. The service is under direction of Waller-Thorton Funeral Home.

“Trinity County Sheriff’s Office sends their deepest sympathy and sincerest condolences to the Huffman family,” said a posting on the department’s Facebook page. “We are asking for prayers for peace and comfort in the coming days for family and friends.”