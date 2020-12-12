Truck hit 13-year-old on ATV, then drove away

ATHENS, Texas (KETK) – Athens police are looking for the driver of a pickup truck who earlier this week struck a teenage boy driving an ATV and then drove off.

The 13-year-old boy was treated for a minor head injury and taken by an EMS to UT Health -Athens, said information posted on the city of Athens’ Facebook page.

The pickup truck was a green GMC or Chevrolet with a black toolbox and may have a missing tailgate, witnesses told the investigating officer who also was able to look at images on a home security camera that recorded what happened.

The accident happened at 5:38 p.m. Tuesday on Bunny Rabbit Road near the intersection of Ruth Street, the posting said.

The boy was driving the ATV in a ditch and then was crossing the road when he was hit by the truck heading south. After hitting the ATV and injuring the boy, the driver of the pickup truck drove away.

Anyone who can identify the owner of truck is asked to contact the Athens Police Department at 903-675-5454 or Henderson County Crime Stoppers at 800-545-8477.