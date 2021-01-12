Two Dallas teens arrested after high-speed chase in East Texas, reached 115 miles per hour

ATHENS, Texas (KETK) – Two Dallas teenagers woke up in jail Tuesday morning after leading East Texas authorities on a high-speed chase through multiple counties.

Javier Delarosa, 18, and Arnulfo Baesa, 17, are both facing charges of delivering a “substantial amount of meth,” according to Henderson County Sheriff Botie Hillhouse.

The chase started in Athens and ran through Kaufman and Van Zandt Counties. The duo reached speeds of 115 mpiles per hour and were seen throwing the drugs out of the window.

The car eventually pulled over in front of a home and the two ran into the woods. They were eventually tracked down by a K-9 officer.

“I want to thank the law enforcement agencies who joined the pursuit and brought it to a safe and successful conclusion,” Hillhouse said.

The following agencies were involved in the chase: