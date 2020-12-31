Two East Texas men charged with capital murder after Sunday shooting

TEXARKANA, Texas (KETK) – Two men have been charged with capital murder after a shooting in Texarkana on Sunday allegedly over marijuana.

Chase Aaron Porier, 27, was shot in his home on Forest Circle Sunday night. When the officer arrived on the scene, a witness was attempting to give him CPR but Porier was pronounced dead at the scene.

The witness told them that two men had shown up unannounced and were trying to rob Porier of his marijuana. They then shot him and took both of their cell phones.

Kristopher Allen Fate Wilson and 18-year-old Brandon Lasuan Parkman were taken into custody earlier this week and both charged with capital murder.

They were both booked in the Cass County Jail before being transferred to Bowie County. No bond has been set at this time for either.

Under Texas law, the only two sentencing options for capital murder if convicted is the death penalty or life without parole.