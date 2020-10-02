Two Marshall men sentenced for assault and robbery

MARSHALL, Texas (KETK) – After a little over a year ago from an incident that happened in March, two then teens, Richard Christopher and Erik Galindo who were charged for aggravated robbery and deadly conduct discharge firearm, have now been sentenced.

Christopher, who was 18 at the time he was arrested, plead guilty for a lesser charge for just Deadly Conduct Discharge Firearm which he was convicted for. The judge and prosecutor abandoned the case of aggravated robbery.

Christopher was sentenced for 10 years and community service of 350 hours.

Galindo, who was also charged with both Aggravated Robbery and Deadly Conduct Discharge Firearm. He has yet to be sentenced, however, his next court hearing is October 13th.