Two more arrests after robbing of a Tyler gas station at gunpoint

From left to right: Samuel Garcia, Gilbert Garcia, Francisco Vallejo

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Two more were arrested and charged after robbing a Tyler gas station on Vine Street at gunpoint were arrested.

Samuel Garcia, 42, and Gilbert Garcia, 53, both of Smith County, were recently arrested for aggravated robbery.

Samuel Garcia was arrested for aggravated robbery with a $1,000,00 bond with other on-sight charges. Gilbert Garcia was also arrested for aggravated robbery with a $150,000 bond.

In late January, U.S. Marshalls first arrested 21-year-old Francisco Vallejo of Tyler.

Vallejo is being held on a $750,000 bond in the Smith County Jail. He has a criminal record spanning back to at least 2018, and previous charges include assault by threat and several arrests for burglary of habitation.

Three male suspects entered a Valero on Vine Street in Tyler around 12:30 a.m. Tuesday. According to police, one suspect pointed a gun at the store clerk who then gave him cash. All three left the scene in a Nissan Armada.