Palestine police search for shooter who left two people critically injured

PALESTINE, Texas (KETK) – Palestine police are investigating after two people were critically injured in a shooting. According to the Palestine Herald, the incident happened at the 2100 block of Martin Luther King Boulevard around 6:00 p.m. Monday evening.

Authorities were first responding to a crash in the area when they got a second call of shots fired about half a mile down the road. Police were told by a witness that a man was seen running away from the area.

Officers found a white SUV that had crashed into a tree. Further inspection showed both passengers in the car had been shot. The gunman is still on the loose.

Authorities have not revealed the names of the victims involved in this incident.

This is a developing story. We will continue to keep you updated as we learn more information.