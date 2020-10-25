Two who ran from Longview police after shots fired now in jail; third person got away

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – Two people who wrecked a car after shots were fired and then ran from police on Sunday are in Gregg County Jail.

About 12:30 p.m. Sunday, an officer on Tammy Lane Drive heard gun shots and then saw a car speed from the scene, Robert Thorton, Longview PD public information officer, said.

The driver lost control of the car and crashed into an unoccupied car parked in the 800 block of Alta Street.

The three people in the car jumped out and ran. Officers caught two of them while a third got away, Thorton said.

Longview Police arrested 21-year-old Dayson Adaway and 17-year-old Raven Reyes. Adaway, the driver, was charged with evading arrest in a vehicle and evading arrest on foot. Reyes was charged with evading arrest on foot, Thornton said.

“To our knowledge, no one was injured in the shots fired,” he said.

Anyone with information on the third person is asked to contact Longview Police Department at 903-237-1199, Gregg County Crime stoppers at 903-236-7867 or at greggcountycrimestoppers.org.