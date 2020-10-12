Tyler family shocked after babysitter is arrested for leaving their child alone for hours

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A 26-year-old Tyler woman is behind bars, after the Smith County sheriff’s office says, she left an 11-month old infant alone for hours.

Kelsey Paige Frazier is now facing charges for abandoning and endangering a child.

“I thought we had had this perfect life for Addison, I thought that everything was perfect and I was really wrong. She was being abused and I didn’t know it,” said Alyssa Duffey.

Alyssa and Eric Duffey say they thought they hired the perfect babysitter for their daughter Addison.

“As far as we know, everything was kind going great, until we found out what was going on,” said Eric.

According to the family, Frazier picked up baby Addison around 7 a.m. as usual. Then arrived at a 2-story apartment on County Road 2249. The Duffeys say this was part of their normal routine.

“She would say it multiple times a day, I love y’all, I love Addison,” explained Alyssa.

The Smith County Sheriff’s office says Frazier left the apartment garage around 9:30 a.m., leaving behind baby Addison.

Related Content Babysitter accused of leaving infant unattended in bathroom closet in Smith County faces criminal charges

“I got a Facebook message from a stranger, saying her mother found Addison strapped into an infant swing, closed up in a closet, in a house by herself, and said that Addison had been crying obviously,” explained Alyssa.

In a video sent to Alyssa by the woman who found baby Addison, you can see her go back into the home, walking past a dog locked in a cage. In the video the woman explains how she found Addison, stating she heard the dog barking from outside the home.

Then she says she heard a baby crying. When the woman went inside and found baby Addison in the bathroom closet. The video was taken after baby Addison was removed from the closet.

“How can someone lock an 11 month old baby in a closet and just not care, and just leave,” questions Eric.

Baby Addison was safely returned to her parents, who then called the police. Now, back home, the Duffeys say they are still on edge.

“Hearing this stuff happen to your own kid, I haven’t slept much. Anytime she makes a noise in her crib, I wake up. I stay up at all times of the night, hoping nobody is coming over her,” said Eric.

Frazier came highly recommend. The Duffey’s say she Helped the family after Alyssa gave birth, earning their trust.

“There are some people who are going to have a really hard time believing this because she is such a pillar in the community, she’s wonderful, and I’m right there with them, it was really shocking,” said Alyssa.

Now behind bars, the Duffeys are left with unanswered questions as they look for justice.

“I guess I just want her to say why? Why did you mistreat her? Why did you abuse her? I just want to say my peace,” explained Alyssa.