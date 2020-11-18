Tyler Junior College campus police officer shoots man after alleged threat

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A Tyler Junior College campus police officer was involved in a shooting with a person that was armed with a weapon.

According to spokesperson Elise Mullinix, the officer responded to a situation where an employee allegedly was being threatened.

Witnesses say that the cop was an African-American male and the man shot was white. The man has been taken to the hospital. His condition is unknown.

Officials say that the situation is under control. An investigation is being made.

This story is developing. KETK will keep you updated as more information comes out.

