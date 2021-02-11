Tyler man accused of choking his son after arguing about garage repair

Photo: William Owen in a mugshot from an arrest back in 2005. (Via Smith County Sheriff’s Office)

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A Tyler man is charged with assault after allegedly choking his son during an argument about a garage repair.

An arrest warrant obtained by KETK News accuses 57-year-old William Owen of getting into an argument with his son. The son was taking care of his grandmother, who has Alzheimer’s, at her house and Owen was attempting to fix the garage door by hiring outside help.

The son inspected the problem and believed that the fix would be simple enough to not need a repairman.

The warrant states that the two then got into a verbal argument for about 10 minutes. The two then went inside. Video footage allegedly captured Owen “forcefully pushing [the son] in… his upper chest or neck area.”

The son disappears from the camera view, but he claimed that Owen grabbed him by the throat and “shook him roughly.”

When investigators talked with Owen, he claimed that the son had pushed him which did not match up with what was on the video.

A family member who was at the house during the incident said that Owen was “obviously overreacting and that [the son] did nothing to instigate or continue the argument.” The relative also accused Owen of using a racial slur toward the son during the argument.

Owen has two prior convictions for assault. According to online records, they were both in 2011. On the second conviction, Owen was sentenced to 10 years in prison.