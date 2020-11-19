Tyler man arrested on murder charge from July shooting, three others on the loose

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A Tyler man was arrested on a murder charge Wednesday afternoon stemming from a shooting back in July and police are searching for three others that were involved.

Online judicial records show that 21-year-old Kevondus Demonte Brantley was taken into custody by U.S. Marshals just after 3 p.m. on Wednesday.

Back on July 9, 21-year-old Draveon McCullough was found dead with a gunshot wound on West Vance Street in Tyler.

Police say that McCullough had pointed a gun at a homeowner and then a fight broke out. During the struggle, McCullough was shot and killed.

When officers arrived on scene back in July, they found “a substantial amount of narcotics at the scene.

Tyler investigators told KETK News that three other people have murder warrants out for their arrest. One lives in San Antonio while the other two are from Tyler. Their names have not been released.

Brantley is being held in the Smith County Jail on a $500,000 bond. His first court appearance has not been scheduled.