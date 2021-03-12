Tyler man busted with large amounts of meth, cocaine, four assault rifles

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A Tyler man was taken into custody Thursday night as part of an operation by the East Texas Anti-Gang Center.

29-year-old Isaac Capetillo was arrested after leaving a hotel in Tyler. The release from Smith County District Attorney Jacob Putman did not specify which hotel the bust occurred at.

A search of his car and room found a “large amount” of meth, cocaine, and ecstasy, a large sum of cash, and four assault-style rifles. It did not specify exactly how much of each drug or how much cash was found.

The operation was conducted by the Texas Department of Public Safety, the Texas Highway Patrol, the Smith County Sheriff’s Office, and the Tyler Police Department.

Capetillo is currently being held in the Smith County Jail on a $1.95 million bond. He is facing several drug possession charges as well as engaging in organized criminal activity.