Tyler man charged with murder after allegedly shooting two people, killing 1

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A Tyler man is charged with murder and assault with a deadly weapon after allegedly shooting two and killing one on Tuesday in Smith County.

Deputies were called to the 3200 block of Jackson Avenue in the Chapel Hill area around midnight, according to the Smith County Sheriff’s Office.

Law officers found two people, later identified as Argusta Stansell, 48, of Winona, and Kendrick Gill, 41, of Tyler, shot.

Police say Stansell was shot in the chest and died at a hospital. Gill was shot in the leg taken into surgery and was reported to be in critical condition as of Tuesday afternoon.

Demarkus Bircher, 21, of Tyler, was identified as the suspect and taken into custody without incident.

He was charged with murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon with a bond totaling of $800,000.

The shooting is under investigation.

Stansell was taken to Forensic Medical in Tyler for autopsy.

According to Smith County judicial records, Stansell had previous charges

Mugshot of Argusta Stansell