Tyler man charged with murder for Oct. 11 shooting death

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A 21-year-old Tyler man is in Smith County Jail charged with murder in connection with an Oct. 11 shooting death.

Tommy Pettigrew III is being held on a $500,000 bond, judicial records shows.

He is accused of shooting Christopher Bolden, 39, of Tyler.

On Oct. 11 Tyler police responded to the reports of gunshots in the 2300 block of Cecil Avenue and found Bolden in the driveway with a gunshot to the chest.

Detectives identified Pettigrew as the suspect.

Bolden died on Oct. 19, according to information from the Tyler police.

Acting on a murder warrant from Tyler PD members of the U.S. Marshal’s Joint East Texas Fugitive Task Force arrested Tommy Pettigrew III on Wednesday.