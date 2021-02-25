Tyler man charged with shooting teenager, juvenile after large fight Monday afternoon

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A Tyler man is behind bars and accused of shooting a teenager and a juvenile after a large fight near an apartment complex Monday afternoon.

23-year-old Dejuan Anthony Henley was charged with aggravated assault and has been booked into the Smith County Jail.

The shooting happened just after 3 p.m. at 2202 WNW Loop 323 near the Town Parc Apartment Complex.

Tyler police said that 17-year-old Christopher Lynch and the juvenile were in a fight and that it “involved several people.” Henley then allegedly shot Lynch multiple times and the juvenile in the leg.

Lynch was taken to a Tyler Fire Department station and then to UT Health for surgery. He is currently in stable condition.

