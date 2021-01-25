Tyler man indicted after allegedly pawning stolen items from man with dementia he treated

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A Tyler man has been indicted on charges of exploitation of the disabled along with several felonies after being accused last year of stealing items from a dementia patient’s home and pawning them.

Delbert Simpson, 35, had been treating a man who was suffering from Parkinson’s and dementia since February 2018. His family became suspicious in September 2019 when they called the Smith County Sheriff’s Office to document that several items in their home had turned up missing.

According to an arrest warrant obtained by KETK News, the man’s daughter called back one week later to say that more items were missing and that they would like to file an additional report and to press charges.

The family then discovered that several items of theirs were sold at the Cash America Pawn of Tyler #03 store back in July. The warrant states that some of them were a wedding band and a revolver and that Simpson had sold them.

The victim’s daughter and son-in-law then found that some of the items sold were from their house, which was next door. They told investigators that Simpson never had permission to be in their home. Several guns were sold to the multiple pawn shops throughout the area, which included:

Remington rifle and a Remington shotgun

Smith & Wesson revolver

Browning shotgun

Charter Arms revolver

Taurus pistol

Simpson has a lengthy criminal record, with multiple misdemeanor convictions for theft as well as pleading guilty to forgery back in 2012.

He was also convicted of injury to child/elderly/disabled with intent to commit bodily injury back in April 2016.

He claimed to investigators that he some of the items he pawned were given to him by the victim’s wife when they couldn’t pay him money for treatment. Simpson then declined to be interviewed by investigators.

Simpson is also charged with burglary, theft of a firearm, and illegally possessing a firearm. His first court appearance is set for February 5. He is currently in the Smith County Jail with a $1.5 million bond.