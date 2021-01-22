Tyler man indicted on murder charge from October shooting after fight at party

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A Tyler man has been indicted on a murder charge stemming from a shooting death back in October following a fight at a party.

Tommy Pettigrew, 22, is accused of shooting and killing 39-year-old Christopher Bolden outside after a fight between them at Pettigrew’s house. The incident happened at 2306 Cecil Avenue in Tyler just after midnight.

An arrest warrant obtained by KETK News said that Bolden had left the party at one point saying he “had a bad vibe.” Pettigrew and Bolden spoke before he left, said everything “was cool”, and took a shot of liquor together before Bolden left.

Bolden later returned to the party. At some point, Pettigrew met him outside by his truck. A fight started between the two of them. When witnesses came to break it up, they heard a gunshot go off.

Bolden fell back and Pettigrew handed the gun to his girlfriend and told her to call his lawyer before driving away.

Despite multiple witnesses at the party, the arrest warrant did not list a specific reason that the two began fighting.

Investigators state in the warrant that a witness said the fight was not drug or gang-related, but rather some kind of conflict from that night.

Bolden died from his injuries eight days later and Pettigrew was tracked down by the U.S. Marshals on October 28 and taken into custody.

He is being held in the Smith County Jail on a $600,000 bond. His attorney is listed as former Smith County District Attorney Matt Bingham. Pettigrew’s first scheduled court date is set for early February.

He is also being held on a burglary of habitation charge from Ector County in West Texas.