Tyler man pleads guilty to beating nonverbal autistic teen, sentenced to 10 years in prison

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A Tyler man pleaded guilty Tuesday afternoon to two charges of beating a nonverbal autistic teenager last year while he was working as an employee at a community home.

Auston Reed, 24, was captured on video grabbing the victim by the neck, and hit him in the side of the head with an open hand, causing the victim’s head to snap to the side.

The 19-year-old cannot speak, so he was unable to communicate what was happening to him.

241st District Court Judge Jack Skeen sentenced him to 10 years in prison on each charge and they will run concurrently, meaning at the same time. If he serves the full sentence, he will be released in late 2030.

Reed did not speak except when addressed by Judge Skeen about the process.

Another employee from the home, Bubacarr Ceesay, is also charged in the case, but has shown indications in preliminary hearings that he wants to advance to trial. He is next due in court on Feb. 24 and it is unclear if Reed would be testifying against him.

The abuse happened at a group home owned by a company called Community Access in Tyler. The company said that the victim had been diagnosed with the following diseases and disorders:

Autism

Pervasive Developmental Disorder

Fragile X Syndrome

Impulse Control Disorder

ADHD

Autism Spectrum Disorder

Oppositional Defiant Disorder

Moderate Intellectual Disability

Hypercholesterolemia

Hypertriglyceridemia

Speech Impairment

Enuresis

Buddy Smith III, the home manager, confirmed to police that Ceesay was the one on video and that timesheet records show that he was the only one working at the time of the assault.

Ceesay and Reed initially denied to police in an interview that they were the ones assaulting the victim. After police showed them the video, both confessed that it was in fact themselves.

Tonya Moses, the Vice President of Community Access in Tyler sent this statement regarding the incident: