Tyler man pleads guilty to crimes committed while member of Aryan Circle gang

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A Tyler man pleaded guilty Tuesday to charges related to being in a white supremist gang and taking part in the beating of a fellow gang member at a Tyler park.

Glynnwood Derrick, 46, who federal authorities said was a leader of the Aryan Circle, entered the plea before a federal judge in Beaumont. He will be sentenced later.

According to court filings, Derrick joined the Aryan Circle in a Texas prison in Texas in 2000 and received his gang tattoo in 2004 in a federal prison. Derrick at times served as a captain and major, in the organization, the documents show.

Federal prosecutors describe the AC as a violent, white supremacist organization that operates inside federal prisons and uses violence to enforce rules.

According to court documents, on Oct. 2, 2016, Derrick and other AC members attacked a fellow member at a park near Tyler.

“Multiple AC members violently beat the victim, including kicking the victim in the head while he was on the ground,” said a news release. “This attack resulted in the victim seeking medical care for serious injuries.”

The gang members met at a house in Tyler to plan the attack, said the news release. The man was apparently targeted because he wanted to leave the gang.

“Gang violence has no place in our community,” said Acting United States Attorney Nicholas Ganjei. “The men and women of the Department of Justice and our law enforcement partners will do whatever it takes to safeguard our citizens from the predations of organized criminal gangs.”

This case is part of a larger investigation into the Aryan Circle by an Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force and several federal, state and local law enforcement agencies.