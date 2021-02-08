Tyler men accused of robbing man at gunpoint, threatening his family indicted by grand jury

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Two Tyler men accused of threatening to kill a man’s family after robbing him have been indicted by a Smith County grand jury.

According to a grand jury agenda, Roberto Benitez and Ricardo Vega were indicted for an aggravated robbery that occurred on Sept. 7 of last year.

KETK News previously reported that Vega went to a man’s house demanding money and saying he needed drugs. The victim reportedly told police that he did in fact owe Vega $3,200 but does not sell drugs.

Vega then allegedly returned with more men with guns. They took the following items from the victim’s garage:

SONY Audio System (valued at $760)

iPhone X+ (valued at $1,600)

Pressure washer (valued at $1,200)

After that, the men allegedly fired their guns into the air and began banging on the doors and windows of the home. When deputies arrived at the scene, Vega texted the victim and threatened to kill him while demanding the money.

According to the arrest warrant, Vega continued harassing the victim and his family for the next week in an attempt to get the charges against him dropped.

Vega’s record shows a DWI in 2019 that the DA declined to prosecute. Benitez has several previous charges, including the unlawful carrying of a weapon, engaging in organized criminal activity, aggravated assault, burglary and more.