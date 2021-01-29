Tyler PD arrests one suspect for aggravated robbery of gas station

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – One suspect is in custody for an aggravated robbery that happened Tuesday.

Francisco Daniel Vallejo

21-year-old Francisco Vallejo of Tyler was arrested Thursday by the U.S. Marshals.

Vallejo is being held on a $750,000 bond in the Smith County Jail. He has a criminal record spanning back to at least 2018, and previous charges include assault by threat and several arrests for burglary of habitation.

Three male suspects entered a Valero on Vine Street in Tyler around 12:30 a.m. Tuesday. According to police, one suspect pointed a gun at the store clerk who then gave him cash. All three left the scene in a Nissan Armada.

Police say there is a warrant out for the second suspect, and the third has been identified but a warrant has not yet been issued.