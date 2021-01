TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The Tyler Police Department has asked the public’s help in identifying a man accused of exposing himself on two different occasions.

The man was seen wearing a black hoodie both times on security cameras.

The location was at the Speedy Pantry gas station on Troup HWY.

If you can identify him, please contact Det. Gardner at 903-535-0192 or call Tyler-Smith County Crime Stoppers at 903-597-2833.