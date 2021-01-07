Tyler police investigating late-night shooting of teenager

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Tyler police are investigating a late-night shooting on Wednesday that left a teenager in the hospital.

According to Officer Andy Erbaugh, officers responded to Tyler Complete Care after a man came in with a gunshot wound to the chest. He was identified as 18-year-old James Sutherland.

Sutherland was taken to UT Health where he is expected to recover after surgery.

Erbaugh said that friends of his said they were from out of town and were walking around the park when Sutherland was shot by someone they did not know.

Erbaugh says however, that they “could find no indication of a shooting at the park.” It is unknown where the shooting occurred or the circumstances around it.

If anyone has information on this case please contact the police department at 903-531-1000 or Tyler-Smith County Crime Stoppers at 903-597-2833.