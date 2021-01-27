Tyler Police searching for 3 men who robbed Vine St. gas station at gunpoint

TYLER, Texas (KETK) The Tyler Police Department is searching for three men, accused of robbing a gas station at gunpoint.

According to the department, around 12:30 a.m. on Tuesday, three men entered the Valero gas station in the 1500 block of South Vine Street. Police say one of the men pointed a gun at the clerk. who then turned over cash.

Police say after that, all three men left in a Nissan Armada, pictured below.

If you know who any of these men are, please contact the Tyler Police Department at 903-531-0182 or Tyler-Smith County Crimestoppers at 903-597-2833.