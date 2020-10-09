Tyler police searching robbers who struck several CEFCO gas stations

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – UPDATE: Tyler police detectives located two of the sweatshirts used in the 805 W. Houston and 5120 Old Jacksonville Hwy robberies.

As of this writing, the case is still under investigation, but if anyone recognizes the sweatshirts, contact Det. Gardner at 903-531-0192 or call Tyler-Smith County Crime Stoppers at 903-597-2833.

Tyler police are searching for individuals involved in aggravated robbery spree at CEFCO gas stations around the Tyler area.

On Wednesday between 1 and 2 a.m., two robberies occurred at CEFCO gas stations.

The first robbery took place at 805 W. Houston.

A male wearing a black hoodie with “Texas” written on it robbed the gas station.

Then on the same day, around the same time, the same male with another male with the same jacket but in red, robbed a gas station on 5120 Old Jacksonville Hwy.







According the police officials, the individuals left on foot.

On Friday around 2 a.m., an aggravated robbery was reported at the CEFCO at 5502 Old Bullard Rd.

A black male wearing a black hoodie with a star on the front robbed the gas station. He as well left the station on foot.

If anyone has any information on these case please contact Det. Gardner at 903-531-0192 or call Tyler-Smith County Crime Stoppers at 903-597-2833.