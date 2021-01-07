Tyler police searching for man who dragged woman from her car during robbery

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Tyler police are searching for a man accused of stealing a woman’s car at a gas station and then dragging her by it when she fought back.

According to investigators, the incident happened back on Monday morning at 4:30 a.m. at the CEFCO gas station on Houston Street.

The man pictured ordered the clerk behind the counter and then stole her purse and keys. The woman chased him and fought back.

The man was able to get inside her car, but the woman kept fighting. He backed the car up, dragging her along with it and throwing her free. He then drove away and the victim had injuries to her head and elbows.

The car was a red 2007 Pontiac G6 with a Texas License Plate number of: NJJ0425.

If you have any information on this suspect please contact Detective Gardner at 903-535-0192 or call Tyler-Smith County Crime Stoppers at 903-597-2833.