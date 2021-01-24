Tyler woman hospitalized after being shot in the head in her apartment

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A woman called 911 after she was shot in the head after someone shot into her apartment at the Oxford Point Apartments located at Highway 3100 East.

On Saturday, around 9:36 p.m., after Tyler Police arrived, the woman was taken to a hospital. Her condition as of this writing is unknown.

Law officers discovered five other people who were in the apartment, none of whom were injured.

The investigation is ongoing, according to the Tyler Police. If anyone has information on this case please contact the police department at 903-531-1000 or Tyler-Smith County Crime Stoppers at 903-597-2833.