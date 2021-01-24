Tyler woman indicted after leaving infant in closet for three hours

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Kelsey Paige Frazier, 26, of Tyler, was indicted by Smith County grand jury, after she left an infant abandoned and strapped in a baby bouncer for about three hours in October 2020.

Frazier was charged with abandonment and endangering a child and causing imminent danger with bodily injury. The indictment in the Smith County 241st District Court filed the indictment under the same charge with a $150,000 bond.

According to the Sheriff’s Department, 11-month-old Addison was left in a garage apartment at the 11000 block of County Road 2249 on Oct 3 where the suspect was identified as Frazier.

Frazier was babysitting a child under the age of 1. At approximately 9:30 am, Kelsey left her garage apartment but did not take the child with her. Instead, the infant was left strapped in a baby bouncer located in the bathroom closet of the garage apartment, a news release said.

At about 12:30 p.m. the same day, a friend of Frazier arrived at the residence and heard the dog barking inside of the apartment. When she went inside, she heard the infant crying. The woman found the baby in the baby bouncer and she messaged the parents on Facebook. The child was later reunited with her parents.